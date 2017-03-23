FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-West Mountain Environmental Corp's Chinese legal counsel files motion to refer contract dispute
#Market News
March 23, 2017 / 10:03 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-West Mountain Environmental Corp's Chinese legal counsel files motion to refer contract dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - West Mountain Environmental Corp :

* West Mountain Environmental Corp.: corporate update

* Chinese legal counsel filed motion to refer contract dispute with Shanghai Hehui Environmental Technology

* Motion to refer contract dispute with Hehui to arbitration in conformance with terms of contract between parties

* Hearing scheduled for March 27, 2017 will now determine whether case will be heard by court or an arbitrator

* Has notified Jereh Energy Services that it will not be able to pay off bond when it comes due on March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

