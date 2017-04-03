BRIEF-West Mountain Environmental receives demand for payment from Jereh Energy Services Corporation

April 3 (Reuters) - West Mountain Environmental Corp :

* West Mountain Environmental - received demand for payment from Jereh Energy Services Corporation for payment in full of amounts owing under bond agreement

* West Mountain Environmental Corp - payment of amounts was due on March 31, 2017

* West Mountain Environmental Corp- WMT continues to review available strategic options with its advisors

* West Mountain Environmental-Jereh notified co that failure to pay outstanding amounts within 5 days will be an event of default under bond agreement