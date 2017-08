April 20 (Reuters) - Westamerica Bancorporation:

* Westamerica Bancorporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.57

* Qtrly net interest and fee income $36.0 million versus $36.4 million last year

* Qtrly total revenue (FTE) $47.7 million versus $48.2 million in Q1 2016

* Annualized net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 3.14 percent for Q1 2017, compared to 3.15 percent for Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: