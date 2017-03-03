FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Westar Energy expects to settle the issuance, sale of $300 mln of some bonds
March 3, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Westar Energy expects to settle the issuance, sale of $300 mln of some bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Westar Energy Inc

* Westar Energy -on March 6, 2017, expect to settle issuance and sale of $300 million in aggregate principal amount of first mortgage bonds, 3.100% series due 2027

* Westar Energy Inc - will pay interest on bonds on april 1 and october 1 of each year, beginning on october 1, 2017

* Westar Energy Inc - interest on bonds accrues from and including march 6, 2017 at a rate of 3.100% per year - sec filing

* Westar Energy Inc - bonds will be issued in minimum denominations of $2,000 and in integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

