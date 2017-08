April 20 (Reuters) - Great Plains Energy Inc

* Westar Energy - on June 28, 2016, co & great plains energy filed joint application with Kansas Corporation Commission requesting approval of merger

* Westar Energy Inc says on April 19, 2017, Kansas Corporation Commission rejected merger application filed by co and Great Plains Energy

* Westar Energy Inc says on April 19, 2017, Kansas Corporation Commission rejected merger application filed by co and Great Plains Energy

* Westar Energy Inc says "is evaluating written order"