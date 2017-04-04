FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Westar Energy received a notice from administrator of Westar Energy employees' 401(K) savings plan - SEC Filing
April 4, 2017 / 10:04 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Westar Energy received a notice from administrator of Westar Energy employees' 401(K) savings plan - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Westar Energy Inc

* Westar Energy Inc - On March 29, 2017 received a notice from administrator of Westar Energy, Inc. employees' 401(K) savings plan - SEC Filing

* Westar Energy - Notice said Westar Energy stock fund in plan to be entering blackout period due to pending merger of co with unit of great plains energy

* Westar Energy Inc - Blackout period is expected to commence several days prior to closing of merger, and could last up to 14 days

* Westar Energy Inc - Co is unable to determine closing date of merger and it is therefore unable to determine exact dates for blackout period Source text: [bit.ly/2o6WO9B] Further company coverage:

