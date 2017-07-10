Kremlin says power turbines in Crimea are made in Russia
MOSCOW, July 10 The Kremlin said on Monday that power turbines being installed in Crimea had been made in Russia using Russian components.
July 10 Westar Energy Inc:
* Westar Energy-Great Plains may be required to pay co termination fee of $190 million under termination of deal in certain circumstances - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2v2CB4L) Further company coverage:
* Peregrine Diamonds announces $10.28 million rights offering