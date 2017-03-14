FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Western Digital announces repricing of $2.985 bln of term B loans
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2017 / 5:50 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Western Digital announces repricing of $2.985 bln of term B loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp

* Western Digital announces successful repricing of $2.985 billion of usd term B loans

* Western Digital Corp - new financing is expected to generate annual cash interest savings of approximately $30 million beginning on march 14, 2017

* Western Digital Corp- new term loans have same remaining tenor as previous U.S. Dollar-Denominated term B loans and mature on April 29, 2023

* Western Digital Corp - has priced $2.985 billion of new U.S. Dollar-Denominated term B-2 loans at an interest rate of libor + 2.75%

* Western Digital -in connection with the transaction, western digital settled previous U.S. Dollar-Denominated term B-1 loans with proceeds of this new loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.