37 minutes ago
BRIEF-Western Digital Corp expects revenue for Sept qtr to be about $5.1 bln - conf call
July 27, 2017 / 10:27 PM / 37 minutes ago

BRIEF-Western Digital Corp expects revenue for Sept qtr to be about $5.1 bln - conf call

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp:

* Western Digital Corp on talks with Toshiba says "will continue to work to seek a solution that is in the best interest of all parties"- conf call

* Expect revenue for our September quarter to be approximately $5.1 billion - conf call

* Expect earnings per share between $3.25 and $3.35 for September quarter - conf call

* See opportunity to achieve non-GAAP EPS that exceeds prior guidance of $12 per share for FY 2017 - conf call Further company coverage:

