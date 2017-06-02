FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Western Digital responds to Toshiba statement related to NAND flash-memory JVs
#Market News
June 2, 2017 / 6:10 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Western Digital responds to Toshiba statement related to NAND flash-memory JVs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp:

* Western Digital responds to Toshiba statement related to NAND flash-memory joint ventures

* Western Digital to continue with arbitration process

* Issued response to Toshiba's statement that it will transfer back 3 NAND flash-memory JVs operated with co from Toshiba Memory Corp

* Says "Toshiba's new action does not resolve SanDisk's claims in pending arbitration"

* Does not believe that Toshiba has "cured its breach" of JV agreements

* Continues to believe any actions by Toshiba to transfer JV interests to third party without SanDisk's consent "violates "anti-transfer provisions of JV agreements

* ‍"Firmly believe that Western Digital is best positioned to assist Toshiba in addressing its challenges"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

