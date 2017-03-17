BRIEF-Western Energy issues statement in regards to its agreement with Savanna Energy

March 16 (Reuters) - Western Energy Services :

* Western Energy Services underlines offer premium and looks to "cut through noise" around its agreement with Savanna Energy Services Corp

* determined that it was prepared to increase consideration payable in arrangement to create a larger margin of difference

* looks forward to continuing to communicate its perspective on exceptional proposed business combination of Western and Savanna

* continues to be willing to engage with Franklin Bissett, Invesco and Foyston in relation to the offer