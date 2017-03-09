PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 10
March 9 Western Energy Services Corp -
* Announces strategic acquisition of Savanna Energy Services Corp.
* Savanna shareholders will receive, for each Savanna share held, 0.85 of a Western share
* Transaction value, based on Western's 20-day VWAP, is approximately $533 million
* Will acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Savanna in exchange for common shares of Western
* Deal including assumption of approximately $248 million in savanna net debt
* Expected that Chris Strong, current president, CEO of Savanna, another "mutually acceptable" nominee will join Western board
* Received a commitment letter from certain lenders for a revised credit facility to be available on closing to fund combined entity
* Transaction has received unanimous approval by directors of Savanna and by independent committee formed by Savanna board
* Deal provides for reciprocal non-completion fee of $15 million payable in certain circumstances if transaction is not completed
* Savanna, co agreed they will not solicit or initiate discussions regarding other business combination or sale of material assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Notes announcement made by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of favorable court decision
* Hyduke Energy Services Inc. Announces closing of acquisition of Western Manufacturing Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: