5 months ago
BRIEF-Western Energy Services confirms its proposed deal with Savanna Energy Services
#Market News
March 22, 2017 / 1:13 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Western Energy Services confirms its proposed deal with Savanna Energy Services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Western Energy Services Corp

* Western Energy Services Corp. confirms its offer; highlights the key benefits to Savanna shareholders; and asks for Savanna shareholders' support

* Says combined company would have no debt maturities before 2019

* Western Energy Services - End result of a deal is expected to be higher cash flow per share for all shareholders and an expected $20 million per year in synergies

* Western Energy Services- Offer price per Savanna share is $2.12 which is 9.1% higher than hostile proposal from Total Energy Services Inc

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

