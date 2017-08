BRIEF-Western Energy Services reports Q1 loss per share $0.06

April 26 (Reuters) - Western Energy Services Corp-

* Western Energy Services Corp releases first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q1 operating revenue increased by $46.0 million to $78.2 million in 2017

* Western Energy Services Corp qtrly loss per share $0.06

* Western Energy Services Corp qtrly revenue $84.2 million versus $34 million

* Capital budget for 2017 of $13 million remains unchanged

* Capital budget for 2017 of $13 million remains unchanged

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.12, revenue view c$76.6 million