FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Western Forest Products announced indefinite curtailment of its Somass Sawmill, located in Port Alberni
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Vote for 'skinny' bill planned in marathon session
Healthcare Debate
Vote for 'skinny' bill planned in marathon session
Amazon profit slumps as costs surge
Earnings
Amazon profit slumps as costs surge
No changes yet to transgender policy: general
Trump Administration
No changes yet to transgender policy: general
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 10:13 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Western Forest Products announced indefinite curtailment of its Somass Sawmill, located in Port Alberni

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Western Forest Products Inc

* Announced indefinite curtailment of its Somass Sawmill, located in Port Alberni, B.C.

* Western Forest products says ‍somass Sawmill has been temporarily curtailed since February 2017, prior to which it operated on a single shift basis​

* Western Forest Products Inc - ‍Expects to offset lost production from somass by increasing production at its other operations on Vancouver Island​

* Western Forest Products Inc says Western intends to offer voluntary severance to its Somass Sawmill hourly employees

* Western Forest Products Inc - Cost reductions will be delivered through operational consolidation

* Decision to indefinitely curtail operations is in response to lack of log supply to operate mill efficiently

* Western Forest Products - Decision to curtail operations also from uncertainty by duties applied to Canadian Softwood lumber products sold into us Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.