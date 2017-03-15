FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Western Potash obtains final order for plan of arrangement
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 11:33 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Western Potash obtains final order for plan of arrangement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Western Potash Corp

* Western potash corp. Obtains final order for plan of arrangement

* Western potash- obtained final order from supreme court of british columbia

* Western potash-order approves reorganization by way of statutory plan of arrangement under business corporations act with western resources corp

* Western potash-order authorizes western resources to acquire all issued, outstanding shares of co on basis of 0.2 of western resources share for 1 of co's share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

