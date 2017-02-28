BRIEF-Paramount Gold Nevada files for sale
Paramount Gold Nevada files for sale, transfer of up to 3.1 million of Co's shares by selling stockholders - SEC filing
Feb 28 Western Refining Logistics Lp
* Western Refining Logistics, LP reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 2016 net income attributable to limited partners of $20.8 million, or $0.31 per common limited partner unit
NEW YORK, March 7 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer at DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday that he expects the Federal Reserve to undertake "old school" sequential rate hikes until "something breaks."
TORONTO, March 7 U.S. investment firm Alinda Capital Partners is seeking buyers for Reliance Comfort L.P., a Canadian provider of heating and cooling systems, in a deal that could value the company C$3 billion to C$4 billion, according to people with knowledge of the process.