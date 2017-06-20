June 20 Western Resources Corp
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received
environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of
Environment for milestone Phase I project
* Western Resources Corp - ministry has determined that no
environmental impact assessment for Phase I project will be
required
* Western Resources Corp - Western Potash is authorized to
proceed with construction of Phase I project subject to
regulatory permitting requirements
* Western Resources Corp - Phase I project plant
construction is anticipated to start in early 2018 with first
potash production in 2020
