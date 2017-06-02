BRIEF-WesternGeco wins 4D seismic contracts from Engie in Norway

June 2 (Reuters) - Engie Sa:

* Engie E&P Norge awards WesternGeco 2 contracts for acquisition and processing of towed 4d seismic data in Norway's Gjoea license in the North Sea

* The acquisition will be performed with the vessel "WesternGeco Magellan", and is planned to be completed by the beginning of August

* The planned seismic survey is a repetition of a 3D survey acquired over the Engie E&P operated Gjoea field ten years ago

* License partners in PL153 Gjoea are: Engie E&P Norge AS (operator, 30 pct stake), Petoro AS (30 pct), Wintershall Norge AS (20 pct), Det Norske Shell (12 pct) and DEA Norge (8 pct)