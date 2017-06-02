FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-WesternGeco wins 4D seismic contracts from Engie in Norway
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2017 / 11:38 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-WesternGeco wins 4D seismic contracts from Engie in Norway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Engie Sa:

* Engie E&P Norge awards WesternGeco 2 contracts for acquisition and processing of towed 4d seismic data in Norway's Gjoea license in the North Sea

* The acquisition will be performed with the vessel "WesternGeco Magellan", and is planned to be completed by the beginning of August

* The planned seismic survey is a repetition of a 3D survey acquired over the Engie E&P operated Gjoea field ten years ago

* License partners in PL153 Gjoea are: Engie E&P Norge AS (operator, 30 pct stake), Petoro AS (30 pct), Wintershall Norge AS (20 pct), Det Norske Shell (12 pct) and DEA Norge (8 pct) Source text: bit.ly/2qHBuWJ Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.