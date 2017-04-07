BRIEF-WesternOne to sell Britco's Canadian manufacturing operations

April 7 (Reuters) - WesternOne Inc:

* WesternOne Inc to sell Britco's Canadian manufacturing operations

* Under terms of agreement, WesternOne will receive cash consideration of $2.5 million upon closing

* WesternOne expects to incur a one-time severance obligation of approximately $0.9 million

* Entered into binding agreement with Triple M Modular Ltd to sell substantially all of WesternOne's Canadian manufacturing assets, liabilities

* Will receive up to an additional $2.5 million contingent on earnings from business sold for 12-month period following close of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: