BRIEF-Westernzagros Resources Q1 revenue $5.1 mln
May 26, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Westernzagros Resources Q1 revenue $5.1 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Westernzagros Resources Ltd:

* Westernzagros announces first quarter 2017 operational and financial results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $24 million to $33 million

* Q1 revenue $5.1 million

* Westernzagros Resources -company anticipates average daily productive capacity of sarqala-1 will range from 6,850 to 10,000 bbl/d for remainder of 2017

* Qtrly ‍average realized price of $42.83/bbl​

* Westernzagros Resources Ltd qtrly gross oil sales from sarqala field averaged 4,942 bbl/d, of which Westernzagros’s net oil sales were 1,333 bbl/d

* Estimates 2017 revenues of $24 to $33 million

* Westernzagros Resources Ltd says company’s remaining 2017 capital budget is estimated to be approximately $48 million

* Westernzagros Resources Ltd - assuming average brent price of $50 to $55 per barrel, Westernzagros estimates 2017 revenues of $24 to $33 million

* Westernzagros Resources Ltd says Q1 gross oil sales from sarqala field averaged 4,942 barrels of light oil per day

* Westernzagros Resources -assuming continuous production and payments for year, and average brent price of $50 to $55 per barrel, 2017 revenues of $24 million to $33 million

* Westernzagros Resources Ltd - anticipates that it is fully funded for currently planned activities for next twelve months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

