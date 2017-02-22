FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Westfield Corp says FY revenue down 7.3 pct to $1.80 billion
February 22, 2017 / 10:38 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Westfield Corp says FY revenue down 7.3 pct to $1.80 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Westfield Corp

* Full-year aifrs net profit after tax attributable $1,366.1 million versus $2,323.5 million

* Fy revenue (including equity accounted revenue of us$675.8 million) down 7.3% to $1,798.4 million

* Group expects to achieve ffo for the 2017 year of between 33.8 and 34.0 cents per security.

* Distribution forecast for the 2017 year is 25.5 cents per security

* Group expects to achieve ffo for 2017 between 33.8 and 34.0 cents per security

* Dividend/distributions for the year ended 31 december 2016 unchanged at 25.10 cents per security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

