March 22, 2017 / 1:16 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Westgrund FY revenues up 11.9 pct at 90.1 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Westgrund AG:

* FY revenues rose by 11.9 percent to 90.1 million euros ($97.32 million)(previous year: 80.5 million euros)

* 2016 FFO I 24.0 million euros, up 24.9 percent

* FY EBT at 130.5 million euros better than last year (91.3 million euros)

* FY total output increased by 20.7 percent to 204.4 million euros (previous year: 169.4 million euros)

* FY operating profit of 141.4 million euros, 33.1 percent more than in the previous year

* Consolidated profit for the year rose from 75.0 million euros in the previous year to 107.6 million euros in the reporting year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9258 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

