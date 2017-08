May 11 (Reuters) - WESTGRUND AG:

* Q1 TOTAL OUTPUT ROSE BY 16.6 PERCENT TO EUR 29.5 MILLION

* Q1 EBIT ROSE BY 36.7 PERCENT TO EUR 13.4 MILLION

