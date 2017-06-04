BRIEF-Westinghouse and boilermakers agree to new three-year contract

June 4 (Reuters) -

* Westinghouse and boilermakers agree to new contract

* Westinghouse- co, boilermakers agreed to new, 3-year contract with international brotherhood of boilermakers, iron shipbuilders, blacksmiths, forgers and helpers in newington

* Westinghouse- agreement is effective june 5, 2017 to may 3, 2020, and ends lockout that began on may 21

* Westinghouse- total of 172 employees will return to work beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday, june 5