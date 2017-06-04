FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Westinghouse and boilermakers agree to new three-year contract
#Market News
June 4, 2017 / 5:22 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Westinghouse and boilermakers agree to new three-year contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) -

* Westinghouse and boilermakers agree to new contract

* Westinghouse- co, boilermakers agreed to new, 3-year contract with international brotherhood of boilermakers, iron shipbuilders, blacksmiths, forgers and helpers in newington

* Westinghouse- agreement is effective june 5, 2017 to may 3, 2020, and ends lockout that began on may 21

* Westinghouse- total of 172 employees will return to work beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday, june 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

