BRIEF-WestJet reports April load factor of 84.8 percent

May 10 (Reuters) - Westjet Airlines Ltd

* Westjet reports april load factor of 84.8 per cent

* Westjet airlines ltd - april revenue passenger miles (rpms), or traffic, increased 12.8 per cent year-over-year

* Westjet airlines ltd - airline flew 2.0 million guests in april, a year-over-year increase of 13.5 per cent or approximately 235,000 additional guests

* Westjet airlines ltd - april capacity, measured in available seat miles (asms), grew 7.3 per cent over same period

* Westjet airlines ltd - april load factor 84.8% versus 80.6% last year