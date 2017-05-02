May 2 Westjet Airlines Ltd:
* Says for full year, now expect capital expenditure to be
$1 billion versus previous guidance of about $900 million to
$920 million - conf call
* Westjet says difference in FY capital expenditure guidance
primarily driven by signing & deposits relating to agreement
with boeing among others - conf call
* Westjet says for the second quarter of 2017, expect
capital expenditures to be between $380 million and $400 million
- conf call
* Says for the second quarter of 2017, expect CASM,
excluding fuel and employee profit share, to be up 1.0 pct to
1.5 pct - conf call
* Says for full year 2017, continue to expect casm,
excluding fuel and profit share, to be up 2.5 pct to 3.5 pct -
conf call
* Westjet says for Q2, expect fuel cost to range between
$0.65 and $0.67 per liter, representing increase of
approximately 23 pct at 26 pct - conf call
* Westjet says "the economic downturn in alberta has
impacted us significantly" - conf call
* Westjet says "airline within an airline, looking at this
as more of a separate vehicle than integrated" relating to its
plan to launch ultra-low-cost carrier
* Westjet says, on its deal with boeing, that 787 aircraft
are not financed and that it expects to pay for them using cash
from operations - conf call
* Westjet says when Boeing's MAX aircraft come into the
fleet, co will move 737s from its existing fleet to the planned
ULCC - conf call
