May 2 Westlake Chemical Corp:

* Westlake chemical corporation announces first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $1.06

* Q1 sales $1.943 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.79 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Westlake Chemical -Olefins segment reported income from operations of $179.8 million in q1 of 2017, an increase of $30.6 million compared to $149.2 million in Q1 of 2016

* Westlake Chemical Corp- Vinyls segment reported income from operations of $71.4 million in Q1 of 2017, an increase of $9.3 million

* Westlake Chemical Corp- "We also remain focused on our integration activities and are on track to capture significant synergies in 2017"