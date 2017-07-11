UPDATE 4-Higher prices, healthier snacks drive PepsiCo profit beat
* Adj. profit of $1.44/shr vs. est. $1.40/shr (Adds details and background, updates shares)
July 11 Westmoreland Coal Co:
* Westmoreland Coal Company announces additional coal sales at Kemmerer in 2018
* Westmoreland Coal Co - amended an agreement with Pacificorp to sell approximately 1 million additional tons of coal during 2018 than previously expected
* Westmoreland Coal Co - additional sales are result of Pacificorp's plan to extend its Naughton Unit 3 operations through end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar)
* Advanced Microgrid Solutions Inc says it has sold $34.7 million in equity financing from the total offering amount of $34.7 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2v9a25T