July 11 Westmoreland Coal Co:

* Westmoreland Coal Company announces additional coal sales at Kemmerer in 2018

* Westmoreland Coal Co - ‍amended an agreement with Pacificorp to sell approximately 1 million additional tons of coal during 2018 than previously expected​

* Westmoreland Coal Co - additional sales are result of Pacificorp's plan to extend its Naughton Unit 3 operations through end of 2018