5 months ago
BRIEF-Westmoreland reaffirms 2016 adj. EBITDA guidance, increases free cash flow guidance
March 16, 2017 / 8:59 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Westmoreland reaffirms 2016 adj. EBITDA guidance, increases free cash flow guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Westmoreland Coal Co

* Westmoreland reschedules fourth quarter and full year earnings conference call; reaffirms 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance, increases free cash flow guidance

* Says reaffirmed today its previously issued guidance for full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA

* Westmoreland Coal Co- increased its guidance range for free cash flow to $105 to $115 million for fy 2016

* Westmoreland Coal - delay in filing company's form 10-k is related to previously announced technical accounting restatement for reclamation receivables

* Says delaying filing of its form 10-K with Securities & Exchange Commission for period ended December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

