July 7 Westmoreland Resource Partners Lp
:
* Westmoreland Resource Partners Lp - on july 1, 2017 units
entered into an amendment to parties' 2017 coal supply agreement
* Westmoreland Resource Partners - under amendment, parties
increased annual maximum for contract years 2017-2021 and
decreased tier 2 price threshold
* Westmoreland Resource Partners - amendment adjusted
shortfall, inventory provisions for contract year 2017-2018 to
mirror terms already in place for 2017 stub year
* Westmoreland Resource - each of tonnage terms relating to
annual maximum, tier 2 price threshold, shortfall, inventory
were omitted from 2017 agreement
Source text (bit.ly/2u1bnzl)
Further company coverage: