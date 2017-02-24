PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 28
Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 24 Westmoreland Coal Co
* Westmoreland announces restatement of previously issued financial statements
* Will restate financial information stemming from changes in accounting for its customer reclamation receivables
* Change has no impact on co's cash flow, economic value of contracts or ability to collect cash for reclamation from customers
* Form 10-k for year ended dec 31, 2016 to include restated consolidated financial statements for years ended december 31, 2015 and 2014
* Form 10-k for year ended dec 31, 2016 to include restated consolidated financial statements for all interim periods during 2016, 2015
* Does not intend to file amendments to previous filings with securities and exchange commission
* Ormat technologies inc. Responds to press reports about potential transaction
Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about 5 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,253.00 points on Monday, helped by earnings updates and weak sterling, although motor insurers were hit by a regulatory change that could lead to higher payouts. * SHELL: A Nigerian court will rule on March 13 on a request by Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni to lift the temporary seizing of a long-di