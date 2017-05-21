May 22 Westpac Banking Corp
* impact of new major bank tax on Westpac
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair
levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget
* Levy is expected to be applied from 1 July 2017, it will
impact westpac's full year 2017 financial results
* "given limited detail available to us it is difficult to
precisely calculate levy."
* levy is expected to be tax deductible, but will not
attract franking credits (australian tax imputation credits).
* Levy would result in a new cost in our second half 2017 of
approximately $65 million after tax
* dimension impact of levy for our shareholders, $260
million after tax cost is equivalent to around 8 cents per share
* "westpac has strongly objected to levy on grounds that it
is an inefficient tax that targets just five companies"
* announced 0.06 per cent (or 6 basis point) levy would
apply to approximately $615 billion of westpac's liabilities
* Westpac banking corp - on an annualised basis, it
represents a cost of around $370 million or around $260 million
after tax
