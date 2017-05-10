BRIEF-Westpac Banking Corp responds to budget announcements by the Australian government

May 10 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp:
* Budget announcements impacting major banks-WBC.AX
* Liabilities subject to levy will include items such as corporate bonds, commercial paper, certificates of deposit, tier 2 capital instruments
* "Currently working through details and will require further information to confirm specifics of calculation for Westpac"
* It is currently uncertain what financial impact for Westpac (as a result of the budget announcements) will be
