BRIEF-Westpac Banking Corp responds to budget announcements by the Australian government

May 10 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp:

* Budget announcements impacting major banks-WBC.AX

* Liabilities subject to levy will include items such as corporate bonds, commercial paper, certificates of deposit, tier 2 capital instruments

* "Currently working through details and will require further information to confirm specifics of calculation for Westpac"

* It is currently uncertain what financial impact for Westpac (as a result of the budget announcements) will be

* Consultation on levy is expected to take place soon