5 months ago
BRIEF-Westpac Banking enters into enforceable undertaking with ASIC
March 15, 2017 / 1:33 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Westpac Banking enters into enforceable undertaking with ASIC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp:

* Westpac enters into an enforceable undertaking with ASIC-WBC.AX

* Entered into an enforceable undertaking with Australian Securities And Investments Commission

* Westpac has also agreed to make a $3 million community benefit payment to financial literacy Australia

* Enforceable undertaking following investigation into wholesale spot foreign exchange (fx) trading activity between jan 2008 and june 2013

* Payment to financial literacy australia to assist in addressing financial capability of vulnerable people, including women experiencing family violence, elderly and youth at risk

* As part of enforceable undertaking, co will continue to progress its program of strengthening processes in spot FX trading business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

