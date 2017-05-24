BRIEF-Westrock to acquire 5 facilities from U.S. Corrugated Holdings

May 24 (Reuters) - Westrock Co
* Westrock to acquire five facilities from U.S. Corrugated Holdings, Inc.
* Westrock will pay a total consideration of approximately $192 million,
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings in year one
* Consideration includes a combination of cash and westrock common stock
* Westrock will acquire five corrugated converting facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana from U.S. Corrugated
* Co will not acquire U.S. Corrugated's Facilities in California, Georgia, And In Ashland, Ohio, nor affiliates in New Jersey And Tennessee