3 months ago
BRIEF-Westrock to acquire 5 facilities from U.S. Corrugated Holdings
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
May 24, 2017 / 6:46 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Westrock to acquire 5 facilities from U.S. Corrugated Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Westrock Co

* Westrock to acquire five facilities from U.S. Corrugated Holdings, Inc.

* Westrock will pay a total consideration of approximately $192 million,

* Transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings in year one

* Consideration includes a combination of cash and westrock common stock

* Westrock will acquire five corrugated converting facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana from U.S. Corrugated

* Co will not acquire U.S. Corrugated's Facilities in California, Georgia, And In Ashland, Ohio, nor affiliates in New Jersey And Tennessee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

