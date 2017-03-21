FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Westshore Terminals announces Q1 2017 distribution
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2017 / 12:57 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Westshore Terminals announces Q1 2017 distribution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Westshore Terminals Investment Corp

* Westshore terminals announces Q1 2017 distribution

* Anticipates it will load about 6.2 million tonnes in Q1 2017 versus 6.8 million tonnes for same period in 2016

* Westshore Terminals Investment- 2017 throughput volumes are anticipated to be 28 - 28.5 million tonnes, up from 27 million tonnes reported in December 2016

* $270 million capital project remains on time and on budget

* Westshore Terminals Investment - first new stacker reclaimer to be up in Q2 2017, other 2 new stacker reclaimers to be delivered in 2017 and 2018 respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.