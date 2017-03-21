BRIEF-Westshore Terminals announces Q1 2017 distribution

March 20 (Reuters) - Westshore Terminals Investment Corp

* Westshore terminals announces Q1 2017 distribution

* Anticipates it will load about 6.2 million tonnes in Q1 2017 versus 6.8 million tonnes for same period in 2016

* Westshore Terminals Investment- 2017 throughput volumes are anticipated to be 28 - 28.5 million tonnes, up from 27 million tonnes reported in December 2016

* $270 million capital project remains on time and on budget

* $270 million capital project remains on time and on budget

* Westshore Terminals Investment - first new stacker reclaimer to be up in Q2 2017, other 2 new stacker reclaimers to be delivered in 2017 and 2018 respectively