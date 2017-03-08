BRIEF-Weyco Q4 earnings per share $0.78

March 8 (Reuters) - Weyco Group Inc:

* During Q4, co evaluated current state of Umi business and determined brand did not fit long-term strategic objectives of co

* Company recorded a $1.8 million impairment charge to write off majority of value of Umi trademark in Q4

* Weyco reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.78

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.58 excluding items

* Q4 sales fell 6 percent to $82.1 million