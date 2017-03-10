March 10 Weyerhaeuser Co:

* Weyerhaeuser - on March 6, 2017 co entered into a $1.5 billion, five year senior unsecured revolving credit facility agreement - SEC filing

* Weyerhaeuser Co - senior unsecured revolving credit facility will expire in march 2022 - SEC filing

* Weyerhaeuser - revolving credit facility agreement replaces co’s prior $1.0 billion revolving credit facility agreement, dated as of September 11, 2013

* Weyerhaeuser - prior credit facility agreement would have expired in Sept 2018, was terminated at effective time of revolving credit facility agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2mbSRg4) Further company coverage: