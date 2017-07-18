FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser issues statement regarding TJI Joists with Flak Jacket protection
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Physicians facing tough choices
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
Reuters Investigates
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
Money
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2017 / 11:04 PM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser issues statement regarding TJI Joists with Flak Jacket protection

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Weyerhaeuser Co

* Weyerhaeuser issues statement regarding TJI Joists with flak jacket protection

* Halted all production, sales and shipments of product, and is collecting unused product from customers

* Weyerhaeuser - customer feedback regarding odor in certain newly constructed homes related to recent formula change to flak jacket coating that included formaldehyde-based resin

* Weyerhaeuser - issue is isolated to flak jacket product manufactured after Dec. 1, 2016, and does not affect any of the company's other products

* Weyerhaeuser - expects before-tax costs associated with resolving this issue to be about $50-60 million and a reserve will be recorded in Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.