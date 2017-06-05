BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser to sell Uruguay timberlands and manufacturing unit

June 5 (Reuters) - Weyerhaeuser Co
* Weyerhaeuser to sell Uruguay timberlands and manufacturing business to a consortium led by BTG Pactual's Timberland Investment Group for $402.5 million in cash
* Weyerhaeuser Co - company anticipates it will incur minimal taxes in conjunction with transaction
* Weyerhaeuser Co - weyerhaeuser Uruguay and Buyer Consortium will continue to operate separately until transaction closes
* Weyerhaeuser Co - transaction includes over 300,000 acres (120,000 hectares) of timberlands in northeastern and north Central Uruguay
* Weyerhaeuser Co - transaction also includes plywood and veneer manufacturing facility, a cogeneration facility, and a seedling nursery