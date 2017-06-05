FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser to sell Uruguay timberlands and manufacturing unit
#Market News
June 5, 2017 / 10:33 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser to sell Uruguay timberlands and manufacturing unit

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Weyerhaeuser Co

* Weyerhaeuser to sell Uruguay timberlands and manufacturing business to a consortium led by BTG Pactual's Timberland Investment Group for $402.5 million in cash

* Weyerhaeuser Co - deal for ‍$402.5 million in cash​

* Weyerhaeuser Co - company anticipates it will incur minimal taxes in conjunction with transaction

* Weyerhaeuser Co - ‍weyerhaeuser Uruguay and Buyer Consortium will continue to operate separately until transaction closes​

* Weyerhaeuser Co - transaction includes over 300,000 acres (120,000 hectares) of timberlands in northeastern and north Central Uruguay

* Weyerhaeuser Co - transaction also includes plywood and veneer manufacturing facility, a cogeneration facility, and a seedling nursery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

