June 5 (Reuters) - Wh Ireland Group Plc

* ‍confirms that it has officially exchanged contracts with english cities fund (ecf) to take 6,610 sq. ft. At manchester development, one new bailey​

* ‍wh ireland will occupy part of first floor on a ten-year lease​

* ‍whireland is expected to move from its existing offices on st james's square in to one new bailey in July​