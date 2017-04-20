BRIEF-Wharf updates on i-CABLE proposes to raise about hk$704 mln by an open offer

April 20 (Reuters) - Wharf Holdings Ltd

* Wharf, through controlling shareholder, is interested in 1.49 billion shares, represent approximately 73.8% of issued share capital of i-CABLE

* Connection with open offer, Wharf has provided certain undertakings in favour of i-CABLE & underwriter

* i-CABLE proposes to raise approximately hk$704 million, before expenses, by an open offer

* Wharf currently intends to effect initial distribution in specie as soon as practicable after latest time for termination