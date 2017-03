March 9 Wharf Holdings Ltd

* FY group core profit increased by 25 pct to HK$13.8 billion

* FY revenue HK$ 46.63 billion versus HK$40.88 billion

* In lieu of a final dividend, a second interim dividend of HK$1.57 per share will be paid on 25 April 2017 to shareholders

* "No disposal agreement has been entered into in respect of I-Cable, remaining interest in our CME segment, discussion with potential buyers terminated"

* Considering possibility of separately listing some of group's IP assets by way of introduction achieved by a distribution in specie to shareholders in co