BRIEF-Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust says board reaffirms FY 2017 guidance

June 1 (Reuters) - Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc :

* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc board of directors reaffirms full-year 2017 guidance

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.48 to $1.55

* Wheeler real estate - board believes recent decline in trading prices of its securities is unwarranted based on performance of portfolio

* Wheeler real estate -Q1 2017 occupancy was 94.2% which accounts for leases signed through April 7, 2017 but where some rents have not yet commenced