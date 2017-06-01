FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust says board reaffirms FY 2017 guidance
June 1, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust says board reaffirms FY 2017 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc :

* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc board of directors reaffirms full-year 2017 guidance

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.48 to $1.55

* Wheeler real estate - board believes recent decline in trading prices of its securities is unwarranted based on performance of portfolio

* Wheeler real estate -Q1 2017 occupancy was 94.2% which accounts for leases signed through April 7, 2017 but where some rents have not yet commenced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

