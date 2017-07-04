BRIEF-Ping An Insurance Group Co of China to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 11
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 10
July 4Whirlpool China Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 11
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 12 and the dividend will be paid on July 12
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tyvhDH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 10
* China c.bank doubles June liquidity injections to avert cash crunch