March 2 (Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp

* Says CEO Jeff M. Fettig 2016 total compensation was $16.15 million versus $13.53 million in 2015 - sec filing

* Says President Marc R. Bitzer 2016 total compensation was $6.4 million versus $5.1 million in 2015