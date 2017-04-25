FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Whitbread says full-year underlying profit before tax up 6.2 pct
April 25, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Whitbread says full-year underlying profit before tax up 6.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Whitbread Plc:

* Costa opened 255 net new stores worldwide and we continue to roll out our successful and fast growing costa travel formats.

* Costa express had a great year installing over 1,500 machines of which 248 were in international markets

* Fy total revenue 3,106 billion stg versus 2,921 billion stg year ago

* Fy costa's underlying operating profit was up 5.3 pct to £158.0 million, with total sales growth of 10.7 pct.

* Fy underlying profit before tax 565 million stg versus 546 pctmillion stg year ago

* Recommends a final dividend of 65.90 pence per share, making a total dividend for year of 95.80 pence per share, an increase of 6.0 pct.

* Fy costa underlying operating profit 158 million stg versus 153 million stg year ago

* We now have four hub hotels open in london and one in edinburgh, with a committed pipeline of 11 hotels over next three years

* Full year dividend 95.8 pence versus 90.35 pence year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

