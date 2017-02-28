BRIEF-Jindo to pay annual dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for common stock and 210 won/share for preferred stock, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 28 White Diamond Industries Ltd
* Says launch of medicinal products, organic nuts and seeds, snacks and candies, pulses, organic spices and condiments
* Co has changed business module from trading in diamonds to organic products farming, cultivations, distributions, retailing etc
* Says co is looking to set up 40+ retail outlets across India
* Says co is in advanced talks for strategic acquisition/lease farming and different pacts across india Source text: (bit.ly/2m5ZxPN) Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for common stock and 210 won/share for preferred stock, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says board approves unit to buy a bulk carrier for up to $8.75 million
* Says it completed issuing 28.5 million new shares at T$14 per share with amount of T$399 million