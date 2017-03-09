BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
March 9 White Gold Corp.:
* White Gold Corp. Announces c$10 million private placement of flow-through common shares
* White Gold - proceeds of offering will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenses on properties in White Gold district prior to December 31, 2018
* White Gold - agreed to sell, on a "best efforts" private placement basis, up to 5.6 million flow-through common shares at C$1.80 per flow-through share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.