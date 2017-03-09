March 9 White Gold Corp.:

* White Gold Corp. Announces c$10 million private placement of flow-through common shares

* White Gold - proceeds of offering will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenses on properties in White Gold district prior to December 31, 2018

* White Gold - agreed to sell, on a "best efforts" private placement basis, up to 5.6 million flow-through common shares at C$1.80 per flow-through share